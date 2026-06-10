Morgan City caregiver arrested after allegedly stealing money from bank account of elderly person

MORGAN CITY — A woman in Morgan City was arrested after she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly person she served as a caretaker to.

According to Morgan City Police, the department received a complaint about unauthorized charges made on the bank account of an elderly person on June 1.

Over the course of an investigation, detectives learned that the elderly victim of the financial crime lived at a local healthcare facility and was allegedly being exploited by Yakira Miller, a 22-year-old caregiver.

Police later learned that Miller had allegedly obtained the elderly victim's private financial information and used that information for unauthorized purchases.

On June 5, Miller was arrested on four counts of theft under $1,000, as well as one count of exploitation of the infirm.