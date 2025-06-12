89°
Latest Weather Blog
More than 6,600 Entergy customers out of power Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - More than 6,600 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were out of power Thursday afternoon following strong winds.
Power outages were mainly condensed to the Westminster, Inniswold and Sherwood Forest neighborhoods, but pockets of red were scattered across the map.
As of 2:50 p.m., 6,666 customers were affected by the outage. To see the map, click here.
Trending News
For updated information about current conditions, visit the WBRZ Storm Station page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Executive Director of CPRA Glenn Ledet named as new DOTD secretary
-
Deputies make third arrest in fatal interstate shooting stemming from argument at...
-
2 dead in apparent domestic murder-suicide on Boone Drive
-
Century of fashion originating in Louisiana celebrated on National Seersucker Day
-
Plaquemine man accused of distributing child pornography arrested