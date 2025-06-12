89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 6,600 Entergy customers out of power Thursday afternoon

1 hour 46 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 2:56 PM June 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - More than 6,600 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were out of power Thursday afternoon following strong winds. 

Power outages were mainly condensed to the Westminster, Inniswold and Sherwood Forest neighborhoods, but pockets of red were scattered across the map. 

As of 2:50 p.m., 6,666 customers were affected by the outage. To see the map, click here

Trending News

For updated information about current conditions, visit the WBRZ Storm Station page.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days