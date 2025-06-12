More than 6,600 Entergy customers out of power Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - More than 6,600 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were out of power Thursday afternoon following strong winds.

Power outages were mainly condensed to the Westminster, Inniswold and Sherwood Forest neighborhoods, but pockets of red were scattered across the map.

As of 2:50 p.m., 6,666 customers were affected by the outage. To see the map, click here.

