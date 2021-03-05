56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 5,000 Entergy customers without power

1 hour 19 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, March 05 2021 Mar 5, 2021 March 05, 2021 9:52 PM March 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - More than 5,000 Entergy customers are without electricity Friday night. 

Customers residing in the areas of Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway around the Cortana Mall site are reporting outages. 

An Entergy spokesperson said the outages are due to an issue at one of their substations. Crews are currently on site determining the cause of the issue. 

There is no current estimation on how long it will take to restore power in the affected areas. 

This story is still developing. Check back for more updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days