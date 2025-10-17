More than 400 NOPD officers part of heightened security ahead of NBA YoungBoy concerts

NEW ORLEANS — With Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy set to perform in his home state on Sunday and Monday, the New Orleans Police Department has announced it will heighten security in the Central Business District and French Quarter.

NOPD will have more than 400 officers patrolling each night, NOPD Assistant Superintendent Hans Ganthier said Friday. Police will have walking and mounted patrols, as well as armored vehicles and drones at their disposal.

Ganthier emphasized that no one should be bringing a gun to the CBD, French Quarter or, especially, the event itself.

"People that are coming to the concert, people who are going to be trying to enjoy our city, you know, leave the guns at home," he said. "Not only that, you can't bring them with you, so that means you're going to leave them in your car, and then if you do that, you become a victim of a car burglary where your gun will be missing, and we're trying to avoid that."

The announcement comes after several of YoungBoy's other shows have been canceled in cities like Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta.

"The intelligence we have for this particular concert from various cities and various events that they've had and various police departments and our federal partners, their intel division, so I think that gives us concern," Ganthier said. "We'd be foolish not to act on it," he added.

The New Orleans shows are the finale of YoungBoy's MASA tour.