More than 2,700 homes damaged from May flood, number to grow as state tracks damage reports

BATON ROUGE – More than 2,700 homes in five parishes were damaged during the mid-May severe weather that brought flash flooding to the Baton Rouge area.

Of the damaged homes, six were destroyed.

The new information was released Tuesday in a damage report by the state of Louisiana. The governor’s office requested the federal government declare a major disaster for the region after the May 17 flood event. Still, anyone with damaged property should file a report with the state to help tabulate damage and increase potential for federal assistance. The form can be found online here (or at damage.la.gov).

The primary parishes with major damage include Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette.

The list of damaged homes will likely grow as people continue to fill out the damage survey.