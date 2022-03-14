Latest Weather Blog
More than $1M allocated to Baker High School to rebuild from 2016 flooding
BAKER - Nearly $1.3 million are heading to Baker High School four years after a flood badly damaged the facilities, Congressman Garett Graves announced Monday.
“Since day one of the 2016 Flood recovery, we’ve worked with our local schools, businesses and families. We facilitated the conversations that led to this additional $1.3 million which is based on the reanalysis we requested after identifying eligible expenses. This is great news for Baker High School and I am proud to have helped them secure these long-overdue FEMA grants to help them rebuild," Graves said in a statement. “We are continuing to work with Baker officials on the construction of a new facility.”
An additional $1.7 million will be allocated to Gonzales for Hurricane Ida debris removal.
