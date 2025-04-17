80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than 150 dads show up for inaugural 'Recess with Dads' at CSAL Elementary

3 hours 31 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 3:02 PM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than 150 fathers, grandfathers, uncles and father figures of students at CSAL Elementary School showed up for its inaugural "Recess with Dads" event. 

Kids got to play games, do sack races and dance around outside with their dads. Principal Andrea Mathis said that this event is a push to bring together strong families, which build strong schools. 

“Events like Recess with Dads show students that their village is here and ready to support them, both in and outside the classroom," Mathis said. 

