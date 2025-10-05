78°
Moonlight Festival pop-up event celebrates mid-autumn under the moon
BATON ROUGE — The Moonlight Festival will take place on Sunday, celebrating the mid-autumn season with food, culture and community under the full moon.
The festival is part of a traditional Chinese holiday that takes place on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunisolar calendar, and will feature Asian street food vendors, cultural music and entertainment, along with a live lion dance performance.
The event will be celebrated at the Boba ParTea location at 10190 Celtic Dr. near Costco from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
