Months-long investigation into smuggling ring at Dixon Correctional Institute leads to 9 arrests

JACKSON - Nine people have been arrested at the end of a months-long investigation into a contraband smuggling ring at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson.

According to State Police, the investigation started in Nov. 2023 when bundles of contraband — containing drugs and cellphones — were stopped and seized by Department of Corrections agents and prison employees. LSP said the bust sparked an investigation that led to the arrest inmates, prison trustees, correctional employees and other civilians from Baton Rouge.

The following items were seized: marijuana, methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids, heroin, cocaine, Suboxone strips, prescription medication, cell phones, chargers, mobile WiFi devices, and knives. Investigators said the stash was valued at more than $90,000.

The following people were arrested:

- Dwayne Blair (DCI inmate) – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Introduction of Contraband, PWITD a Sch. I Controlled Substance, PWITD a Sch. II Controlled Substance, and PWITD a Sch. III Controlled Substance

- Bruce Padilla (DCI inmate) – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Criminal Conspiracy to commit Introduction of Contraband, Dist. of a Sch. I Controlled Substance, and Dist. of a Sch. II Controlled Substance

- Dustin Watson (DCI civilian employee) – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Malfeasance in Office, Introduction of Contraband, PWITD a Sch. I Controlled Substance, PWITD a Sch. II Controlled Substance, PWITD a Sch. III Controlled Substance, and PWITD a Sch. IV Controlled Substance

- Christopher Henderson (DCI inmate) – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Racketeering, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Introduction of Contraband, Dist. of a Sch. I Controlled Substance, and Dist. of a Sch. II Controlled Substance

- Aranton Johnson (DCI inmate) – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Criminal Conspiracy to commit Introduction of Contraband, Dist. of a Sch. I Controlled Substance, and Dist. of a Sch. II Controlled Substance

- Ernest Miles (DCI inmate) – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Criminal Conspiracy to commit Introduction of Contraband, Dist. of a Sch. I Controlled Substance, and Dist. of a Sch. II Controlled Substance

- Lernise Jackson – booked at the E. Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Dist. of a Sch. I Controlled Substance, Dist. of a Sch. II Controlled Substance, Dist. of a Sch. III Controlled Substance, and Criminal Conspiracy to commit Introduction of Contraband

- Jarryl Bowie – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Criminal Conspiracy to commit Introduction of Contraband, Dist. of a Sch. I Controlled Substance, and Dist. of a Sch. II Controlled Substance

- Lauren Robinson – booked at the E. Feliciana Parish Prison for Criminal Conspiracy to commit Introduction of Contraband