Latest Weather Blog
Months after driving school closes, reimbursements finally on their way
BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles says people waiting on reimbursement from a driving school will soon be getting their money back.
Trinity Driving School closed its doors in May, without warning, after 27 years of serving the Baton Rouge community. Parents reached out to 2 On Your Side, unsure of what to do about the process of enrolling their child elsewhere and how to get their money back.
The Louisiana OMV, which oversees driving schools, says the commissioner signed the necessary paperwork this week to reimburse those students.
The state will release that money once it receives it from the bond company. In Louisiana, private driving schools post a bond with the OMV as part of their licensing process. The bonds are renewed every two years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Country singer Mark Chesnutt admitted to local hospital before show at River...
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
State officials honor two capital area schools as Blue Ribbon recipients after...
-
Southern announces enhanced security for Homecoming 'in light of recent threats'
-
29-year-old barber killed in shooting after disagreement over tattoo off Greenwell Springs...
Sports Video
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week