Month-long water leak found after call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A soggy backyard is no longer soggy, thanks to the help of 2 On Your Side. Percy Williams says he's happy he called 2 On Your Side after going back and forth with officials about a water issue behind his house.

"You talk about frustrating!" Williams said.

About a month ago, Williams returned from a trip to find a lot of water in his yard. He looked around and couldn't find the source of the leak.

"I have never seen water in my yard before," he said.

The water wasn't just in his yard. It was in all the yards around his house, too. He contacted the City-Parish and the Baton Rouge Water Company to see if they could help him figure it out.

"Baton Rouge Water Company tells me that they sent somebody out, they didn't find any problem," he said.

The water company didn't find any issues on their side of the meter. Williams said he had heard from the City-Parish and they didn't find a leak, either.

"But in the meantime, they were telling me I need to get a plumber," Williams said. "Why do I need a plumber, the water's coming in my backyard. I don't know anything - any water line that's back there that I have on my property."

That's when Williams called 2 On Your Side. That same day, 2 On Your Side contacted the Baton Rouge Water Company. At first, they didn't find anything but then a supervisor went out to take a look on the residential side of the line and found a leak at the home next door to Williams. The Baton Rouge Water Company said it contacted the neighbor and their water was turned off until repairs can be made.

The next day, Williams said the water had already gone down. He is thankful for 2 On Your Side and is looking forward to his yard finally drying out.