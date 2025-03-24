Latest Weather Blog
Monday storm tears down trees, powerlines
BATON ROUGE- After a surge of storms Monday morning, damage stretched across the capital area.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, buses were late arriving at school when La. 411 was closed when a tree fell on a powerline. In Iberville Parish, some schools lost electricity, requiring an early dismissal.
Sonya Chapman was in the middle of the storm watching trees fall and lights flicker.
"There were some light poles down,” Chapman said. "We were in a tent, and it blew the tent completely over. We tried to put something in front so we wouldn't get wet and it wasn't happening."
Another woman said even though she was safe inside, the storm startled her.
"This morning when I woke up, I saw in the sky purple lightning,” Rachel Gyasi said. “I heard boom, boom, that's what woke me up out of my sleep."
