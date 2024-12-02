Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report: Why treating pancreatic cancer is so difficult
BATON ROUGE — Pancreatic cancer is tough to treat because it is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage.
One key treatment option is the Whipple procedure, a complex surgery with three approaches open, laparoscopic and robotic.
"Surgery is the only potentially curative treatment," Dr. Michael Kendrick, a pancreas surgeon, said.
However, for the best outcome, most patients will need chemotherapy and radiation before surgery to maximize cancer outcomes. Dr. Kendrick says that, after such rigorous treatments prior to surgery, minimally invasive approaches help minimize the effect on the patient's health.
"It's much less stress on the body than the open approach, and so most of the studies show that patients have less pain, quicker recovery, less blood loss and shorter hospital stays, which has been very beneficial," Dr. Kendrick said.
Laparoscopic, he says, means making small incisions and using a camera and special instruments that traverse the abdominal wall to perform the operation internally.
"So the surgeon's right at the bedside, holding and controlling all of these instruments," he said.
Trending News
After the operation, the patient wakes up with bandages rather than a large incision.
These small incisions mean less pain from the operation and quicker healing time.
"The minimally invasive approach is allowing people to recover quicker, which gives them more hope that after all of the treatment they've gone through — the chemotherapy, the radiation, now the surgery — that finally they're going to get some of their life back. And I think that's really rewarding," he said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four propositions funding Iberville Parish Schools' salaries, facilities on December ballot
-
Deputies confirm identity of inmate who died in Ascension Parish jail Sunday
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
-
Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food...
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens named SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year
-
Saints lose Taysom Hill for the remainder of the season with a...
-
LSU men's basketball prepares for SEC/ACC Challenge against Florida State
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record