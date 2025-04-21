Monday's Health Report: Ochsner offering free physicals to student-athletes at Burbank Drive facility

BATON ROUGE — Student-athletes in middle and high school can go to the Elite Training Complex on Burbank Drive for free physicals next weekend.

The Ochsner Andrews Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute at the Elite Training Complex will offer free physicals on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointments are required but parents can fill out consent forms in advance here.

According to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, physicals are required annually for student-athletes to continue participating in sports.