Monday PM Forecast: Stormy days are numbered, heat set to surge
The stormy pattern will soon fade into the rearview. Such a shift in pattern will bring back the full force of summer heat.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and storms into the evening will gradually taper with the loss of daytime warming. Mostly cloudy skies will take over for the rest of the night. While most data would suggest a dry overnight period, a nearby disturbance could spark some spotty storms south of I-10 in the hours leading up to daybreak.
The atmosphere will remain primed for storms on Tuesday as the previously-noted disturbance continues to act on a moisture-loaded atmosphere. This should kickstart another round of numerous thunderstorms. Early thunderstorms will be a possibility. Should the area experience a morning soaker, the afternoon would trend in a drier direction. But if the onset of rain is delayed, storms will favor the second half of the day. Temperatures will fluctuate depending on the timing and placement of rain. The potential is there for highs to reach the upper 80s.
Up Next: Rain chances will quickly come down through the remainder of the week as the wet pattern loosens its grip on the area. An expansive ridge of high pressure will work against storm development and allow the heat to build. Growing in strength each day, the number of storms will become fewer and farther between. Without many rain-cooling showers, highs will return to the mid 90s by the weekend. And with plenty of Louisiana humidity, afternoon feels-like temperatures will easily surpass 100°.
The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.
-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron
