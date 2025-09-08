Monday PM Forecast: Refreshing feel fades fast, humidity's knocking on the door

The refreshing feel won’t last much longer. Moisture is knocking on the door, and the all-too-familiar muggy feel will return on Tuesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The refreshing feel will remain through most of the night with dry air remaining in place. Lows will dip into the mid-60s again for many, with a few spots mainly north of I-12 sneaking into the low 60s. But the dry air will be hanging on by a thread. Moisture will begin creeping in during the morning, with areas east turning muggy sooner. By late afternoon, it will feel muggy (even downright humid) across most of the area. The boost in moisture will contribute to a spotty storm chance, though most will stay dry. Look for a high temperature near 90°.

Up Next: Humidity appears to peak around midweek but should ease as the workweek wraps up. The late week period will be characterized by fluctuating humidity, swinging between muggy and more tolerable levels. Daytime stretches will bring the dips in humidity, whereas muggier stretches will tend to be felt at night. The more “comfortable” periods won’t be as dry as Monday, but at least the muggy times should stay well below summer standards. Meanwhile, highs will stay put in the low to mid-90s, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will be tough to come by.

The Tropics: The basin is remarkably quiet despite being in the peak of hurricane season. No development is expected in the North Atlantic, Gulf, or Caribbean in the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.