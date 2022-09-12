Monday PM Forecast: front to bring much lower humidity

The headline is that a front will make it into the Gulf of Mexico allowing a much drier air mass to move into Louisiana and Mississippi this week. The coolest low temperatures since Late May are in the forecast.

Next 24 Hours: A front will continue to move through overnight with much drier air arriving thanks to north winds of 5-10mph. Beneath clear skies, low temperatures will stop around 64 degrees—which would be the lowest mark since May 29. Tuesday will be a gorgeous Mid-September day with ample sunshine, low humidity and warm high temperatures around 87 degrees.

Up Next: Thanks to the less humid air, rain will be tough to find this week. Wednesday may bring the coolest morning temperatures in the lower 60s followed by another sunny afternoon in the upper 80s. Keep in mind, dry air actually warms (and cools) more efficiently than humid air and so despite the pleasant mornings, afternoons will still be warm. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will challenge the 90s again. By the weekend, an onshore wind direction should return some moisture, low temperatures in the 70s and possibly some showers. This is just the beginning though, it is now the time of year when we will look for more drying and cooling fronts. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located a couple hundred miles southeast of the easternmost Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions only provide a twenty percent chance of any development of this wave while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

A tropical wave located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. There is a twenty percent chance of slow development of this system over the next several days while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week.

The Explanation: A trough cutting across the Northeast U.S. will punch a cold front (in name only) into the northern Gulf of Mexico tonight. This front will deliver the most comfortable air since Late May. If low temperatures can hit 64 degrees that will be the first time since May 29. A much drier air mass categorized by dew point temperatures in the 50s will result in a more comfortable warmth and ample sunshine on Tuesday. Especially since dry air warms more effectively than humid air, high temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s. The front is expected to remain offshore through Thursday allowing for consecutive clear nights in the 60s and sunny afternoons in the 80s. By the weekend, the front is expected to diminish and winds will turn southerly opening the doors for humidity to return inland. Only by then, might there be enough moisture in the atmosphere to support some isolated showers. This portion of the forecast is currently lower confidence as there are a number of other outcomes that could play out, one actually involving a reinforcing front, so continue to check in for updates.

--Josh

