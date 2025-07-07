Monday PM Forecast: From sunshine to sudden storms, a daily occurrence

Afternoon storms will be the only escape from the summer heat. The classic summer combination of steam and storms is here to stay.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies will take over through the evening as leftover showers fall apart. The muggy feel will remain in place as temperatures bottom out in the mid 70s. After a sunny start, skies will become partly sunny by afternoon. Continued hot and muggy conditions will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms by late morning and early afternoon. Such storms will be hit-or-miss in nature, with roughly a third of the Capital Region coming across a downpour at some point. Look for a high temperature in the low to mid 90s. Lucky locations might see a rush of rain-cooled air during the afternoon.

Up Next: The classic Louisiana summer pattern won’t budge anytime soon. Storm coverage may vary a bit from day to day, count on at least isolated activity each afternoon. Isolated storms don’t hit everyone, so a few neighborhoods could stay dry on select days. Frequent lightning will occur with these storms. Lightning can strike wherever thunder is within earshot, so be sure to listen for it. If any day brings a greater number of storms, it would likely be on Thursday thanks to a nearby upper-level disturbance. Aside from the rain, it will remain hot and steamy with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The Tropics: Chantal became post-tropical on Monday as the system continues to rain out over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. For the rest of the Gulf, Atlantic, and Caribbean, no tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

