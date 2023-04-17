Monday PM Forecast: back to average by mid-week

The beautiful weather from Sunday will continue into the beginning of the workweek. Temperatures will gradually moderate over the next few days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath mainly clear skies, low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s with generally light winds. A light outer layer may be wanted around daybreak Tuesday, but not for long. Under sun and a few clouds, high temperatures will bump into the upper 70s with southeast winds of 5-10mph.

Up Next: A warming trend will be more noticeable on Wednesday and Thursday. Both afternoons will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. On Wednesday, highs will get to the low 80s followed by the mid 80s on Thursday. The next frontal system will move toward the area by Friday. After starting in the upper 60s, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. Expect increasing clouds followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms. The arrival of this system is not locked in yet and there is still a large window with rain chances between later Friday and later Saturday. That timeline will be refined tighter as we get closer. Cooler and drier weather will be back for the end of the weekend.

--Josh

