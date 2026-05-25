Monday PM Forecast: A stormy weather pattern that simply refuses to quit

Rainy weather continues to dominate the Storm Station forecast. Additional rounds of storms are expected for the rest of the week, each bringing the possibility of sudden street and poor drainage flooding.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Memorial Day downpours will gradually taper off during the evening, leaving behind a humid night. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

While Tuesday may start relatively dry, take an umbrella before stepping outside in the morning. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will fire up as temperatures warm. While the entire day won’t be a washout, about 70% of the Capital Region will face rain at some point. Keep an eye out for the heaviest storms, which can quickly flood poor drainage and other low-lying areas. This could turn the lunch hour and the evening commute into a messy drive, depending on the storm timing. Thanks to clouds and rain, temperatures will top out in the mid-80s before storms take over.

Up Next: The active, wet weather pattern shows no signs of letting up for the remainder of the week. Numerous showers and storms will remain a daily nuisance through Friday. Expect multiple waves of storms during this timeframe, each bringing the threat of flash flooding and messy travel. Over the next seven days, we will likely see an additional 2-5” of rain, with some areas pushing 6”. Next weekend appears to bring a slight break in the action. It won't be completely rain-free, but lower storm coverages mean a little more dry time to enjoy the outdoors. There are even some early signs of a front moving through early next week, which could help take the edge off the heat and steam — though that’s not an absolute guarantee just yet.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.