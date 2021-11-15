Monday AM Forecast: Warming up until the next front

The first half of the week will bring a warm-up.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! After a chilly start, there will be plenty of sunshine around to warm things up into the low 70s this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear and overnight temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Up Next: The first half of this week will bring a warm-up with Tuesday afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees with overnight lows near 60 degrees. The next cold front is expected to roll through on Thursday with a small chance for rain. Only about 30% of the WBRZ viewing area is expected to see showers along the front. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch and any rain will clear before Friday morning. Friday morning will start in the 40s and afternoon highs will max out in the 60s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s in the afternoon and overnight lows near 50 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

