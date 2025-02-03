Monday AM Forecast: Tracking morning fog & record warmth

Expect a rinse-and-repeat type of week. Each day will begin with a chance for fog development before conditions turn warm and partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be near record warmth many days as highs climb into the 80s.

Today & Tonight: Patchy, dense areas of fog early Monday could limit visibilities around the region during the Monday morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of southern Louisiana until 9 am as areas of less than a quarter mile of visibility will be possible. Temperatures Monday morning will begin near 50° before quickly warming. Monday afternoon will feature highs in the upper-70s, some possibly hitting 80 degrees, under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, fog will again be a possibility as temperatures fall into the low-60s.

Up Next: Conditions the rest of the week will be very similar to Monday. Each morning will start off mild in the 60s with areas of dense fog possible. By the afternoon hours, expect highs well above average for early February, near 80 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Record highs could be met or beat many days this week.

Outside of a few sprinkles, conditions remain dry this week. There are early signs that a cold front could move close to the area on Sunday, bringing isolated showers to the area and possibly a small cool down, but a better idea of the next system will come into view later this week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.