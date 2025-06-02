Monday AM Forecast: Summertime heat and humidity returns for first week of June

Expect summertime conditions for the first full week of June; plenty of sun, warm afternoons, and the gradual return of humidity and daily storm chances by midweek.

Today & Tonight: Monday will be warm and sunny with one or two stray showers possible during peak heating hours, although most will remain dry today. Afternoon highs will warm close to the 90 degree mark as humidity levels slowly begin to increase this week. Winds will light today. For those heading out to Alex Box for the final game of the Baton Rouge region, no weather delays are expected. Temperatures will be in the low 80s around first pitch and slowly fall into the 70s after sunset. Overnight lows in the Capital City will be near 69 degrees.

Up Next: Tuesday and beyond will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-90s. A southerly breeze the next several days will also allow for the return of Gulf moisture and summertime humidity levels by midweek. Higher humidity will limit morning lows to 70s starting Wednesday as well as allow for daily afternoon pop-up storm chances. While the coverage will be greater on some days than others, storms will still be spotty to isolated even on the rainiest days. These summertime conditions will stick around into the weekend with no major cool down forecast in the next week.

The Tropics: Yesterday, June 1, marked the beginning of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season. Here is the list of Atlantic names for the 2025 season.

In the meantime, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic Basin in the next week.

- Emma Kate C.

