Monday AM Forecast: Summer heat and summery showers

The typical summer pattern is here for the week. At least this is easy to plan for!

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The summertime pattern is really settling in this week. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will likely reach 100° but should stay below 105°. By the afternoon hours, the skies will be partly cloudy, and some areas will get isolated showers. The areas that see rain will trend a little cooler. Most areas will end the day without rain, but with high humidity. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: This pattern is set to repeat every day this week. Keep your umbrella and your sunglasses close by. You may need both at any time throughout the week. Expect the morning hours to be mostly dry throughout the week. If you need to get out and do yard work, the morning hours are more ideal. Not everyone will see rain every afternoon, so you will be able to dodge the showers if you keep your WBRZ WX App close by. Temperatures in the afternoon will max out in the low 90s and overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Check back in every day for a look at the futurecast for an idea of where the afternoon showers will bubble up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.