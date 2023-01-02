Monday AM Forecast: Strong or severe storms possible on Tuesday

We are kicking off the new year with fog a risk for severe weather.

Today & Tonight: Good morning! Happy Monday and happy new year! Dense fog will last until noon today. Budget your time and be ready to move slow on the roads. This afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. No steady rain is expected, but misty drizzle will be possible all day. Temperature tonight will be muggy, in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Tuesday will bring a level 3/5 enhanced risk for severe weather. Be sure you have access to warnings all day on Tuesday. Widespread thunderstorms will move in before noon and last through evening commute. Any storm that develops will have the ingredients to become severe. The main threats we are tracking are wind gusts 60mph+, heavy rain, large hail, and tornadoes. As the sun goes down on Tuesday, the threat for severe storms will move east of the WBRZ viewing area.

Make sure you have a way to get warnings in case you need them.

With the threat for severe storms please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as the weather unfolds.

Into Wednesday, the rest of the moisture will work its way out. A little more drizzle will be possible in the morning and then the sun will come out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler on the other side of the rain. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s and overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s. Skies will stay clear for the send half of the week. Thursday is looking sunny with temperatures near 60° is the afternoon and overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Friday with a bit of a warmup into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

