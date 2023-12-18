Monday AM Forecast: Quiet to start the week, more unsettled closer to Christmas

With cool mornings and warm afternoons, we're starting off the week in typical December fashion. Through the rest of the week, we'll see temperatures and humidity gradually climbing. This will set us up for what could be a rainy holiday weekend.

Today & Tonight: With clear skies and relatively light winds, we’re back to colder mornings. Despite a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, temperatures will be more comfortable on Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper-60s. However, temperatures quickly drop off after sundown as a weak cold front reinforces the chillier air mass. It’ll be another cold start for Tuesday with lows in frost/freeze territory. We expect middle-30s for overnight lows in Baton Rouge, with areas outside of the city and north of I-10/12 flirting with freezing.

Up Next: Through the remainder of the week, overnights lows and afternoon highs will slowly begin to rebound. By late week, winds will return out of the south. This allows moisture to return to the capital region. Unfortunately, this leads up to a stormier pattern which will affect the holiday weekend. For now, we mention a spotty shower chance on Friday with rain chances ramping up over the weekend. We keep shower and thunderstorm chances into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day also. We're still at a range where the finer forecast details will likely change as new data arrives. Keep in touch with us at the Storm Station as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

