Monday AM Forecast: Patchy fog this morning, hot and humid by the afternoon

We could see another week with record-breaking heat across the Capital Area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be a warm but calm day. This morning there is some dense cloud cover across the area, and temperatures are holding in the low-60s. As the sun begins to rise most of the cloud cover will break up leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures this afternoon will flirt with record-breaking. The record is 86° set in 2022, and we are forecasting a record tie for today. Overnight more cloud cover will move in and temperatures will struggle to fall into the upper-60s.

Up Next: The record-breaking heat will be sticking around the forecast. Tuesday will start hot and humid. Some areas will see dense fog with visibility reduced to less than 2 miles. As the day goes on, cloud cover will begin to lift and skies will clear out. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon will allow temperatures to rise into the mid-80s. With plenty of moisture and hot temperatures, pop-up showers are possible. Most people will stay completely dry. Wednesday the pattern will repeat with a warm foggy start and then a hot and humid afternoon. By the end of the week, our next system will hang out over the area bringing higher rain chances back into the forecast for your weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.