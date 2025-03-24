Monday AM Forecast: Lots of thunderstorms this morning, partial clearing rest of day

Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning, which will cause a messy morning time commute. The rest of the day will feature partial clearing, but an isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out.

Today & Tonight: Radar is quite busy this morning, and it will only get busier around and just after daybreak. Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms ae expected. The most likely time for storms is between 7-10am. Although the severe threat is low, damaging wind gust and hail up to 1" in diameter will be possible. Skies will begin to partially clear in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out. The overnight hours will feature mostly clear conditions, and lows near 60 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible in the early morning hours.

Up Next: The weather will quiet down for the rest of the week. It will stay warm, with highs in the 80s each and every day. Patchy fog could be an issue for a few mornings. Clouds will increase by the end of the week, signaling the approach of another rainmaker. Rain looks to be a possibility on both Saturday and Sunday. Those with outdoor plans over the weekend will want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.