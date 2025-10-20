Monday AM forecast: Fall is finally feeling like fall!

A picture-perfect start to the week across the Capital Region. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures stick around, with another dry front set to bring the coolest air of the season by midweek.

Today and Tonight:

It’s a cool, refreshing start to your Monday morning with temperatures near 50. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and low humidity keeping it pleasant. Tonight stays clear and calm with another cool evening ahead — overnight lows dipping back into the upper 50s around Baton Rouge to near 60 closer to the coast.

Up Next:

A reinforcing cold front arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This front won’t bring much rain but will knock temperatures down even more for the second half of the week. By Thursday morning, some spots north of Baton Rouge could see lows in the upper 40s — the coolest of the season so far. Sunshine stays locked in through midweek, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and low humidity making it feel great outdoors.

Tropics:

Out in the Caribbean, a tropical wave (98L) located a few hundred miles west of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and storms. Satellite data shows the system still lacks a well-defined center but is producing gusty winds up to 40 mph on its north and east sides. It’s moving quickly west at 20 to 25 mph, which will likely limit any short-term development. However, by mid to late week, the disturbance is expected to slow down over the central Caribbean, where conditions should become more favorable for strengthening. A tropical depression is likely to form later this week as the system drifts westward. Regardless of development, periods of heavy rain and gusty winds will continue across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands through this morning.

