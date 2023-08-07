Monday AM Forecast: Extreme heat continues on for the first week of school

Now 9 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 100°.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will be near 101°, but feel like temperatures will be +113°. The record breaking streak for temperatures has a shot at continuing over the weekend.

Kids are back to school but unfortunately, the heat is back locked into the forecast for another day. This morning, temperatures will dip into the low-80s. Get your back to school pictures before your kids step out the door because it Is hot and humid! As the day goes on, temperatures will top out above 100°. A sneaky shower will be possible but most people will stay completely dry and HOT.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The heat goes on. Tuesday morning will start with temperatures in the upper-70s. Daytime highs will peak above 100° AGAIN. The upper level pattern is changing but the big question is, is it enough to give us some relief? Unfortunately, it looks like BR will be just slightly missed by the “ridge riders” and those little bursts of moisture allow for pop-up showers to move through from the northwest during the afternoon. Most of the action will be just north and east of our viewing area. This trend will continue through most of the workweek. We could continue this record breaking HOT stretch again this workweek. Temperatures are still expected to peak near 100° for the next several days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: No tropical activity expected in the next 7 days.