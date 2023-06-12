Monday AM Forecast: Everyone will feel the heat, but not everyone will see the showers

The forecast is stormy and HOT this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Two big weather stories we are tracking in the forecast today. The first one is a severe weather threat this afternoon. Showers and storms will begin to move in right around 3pm. Any shower you see could become severe with the main threats being for gusty winds and hail. Not everyone will see rain, but everyone should stay weather aware just in case. The second big weather story will continue throughout the week. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s today, but heat index values have the potential to climb from 103-107° across the area. Overnight there will not be much relief from the heat as we start Tuesday in the mid-70s.

Up Next: We are watching for more heat in your workweek forecast. You will be starting each day warm and humid with temperatures in the mid-70s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be triple digit heat. The pattern is beginning to change up this week, with more HEAT in the afternoon and less rain. We will not be completely dry for the next 7-days, but showers do not make a return until later in the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.