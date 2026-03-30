Monday AM forecast: Daily chances for rain return with a summer-like feel

A warm and humid pattern continues across South Louisiana on Monday with the return of daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. While no severe weather is expected, isolated storms may pop up during peak heating before diminishing in the evening.

Today and tonight: Monday will begin mild and humid with lows in the low 60s, and temperatures will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the humidity will make it feel warmer. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially in inland areas as heat and moisture build. Most of the morning and early afternoon will stay dry, with any activity confined to the coast.





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Tonight will remain warm and muggy with lows in the 60s and a continued chance for a stray shower early, though storms will diminish after sunset.

Up Next: This week will continue with above-normal temperatures and daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Moist southerly flow will dominate, keeping humidity levels high. Highs are likely to remain in the 80s, with muggy overnight lows in the 60s. Storm chances will be mainly diurnal, developing through the afternoon and fading after sunset each day.

What to look out for: Rain chances on Monday are spotty and brief, not widespread or heavy. While showers and isolated thunderstorms may develop in the heat of the afternoon, they will generally be short-lived and scattered in nature. No organized severe weather is expected, but localized downpours may briefly reduce visibility.

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– Dave

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