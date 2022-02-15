Molly was just part of wild drug deal that ended in gunfire and arrests, sheriff says

DONALDSONVILLE - Two people from Baton Rouge and a third person from Livingston Parish were arrested after shooting up a drug deal, sheriff's deputies said.

Blayne McCorkel, 21, of Denham Springs; Jayla Thomas, 24, of Baton Rouge; and Katelyn Hebert, 19, of Baton Rouge were charged in the case. The sheriff's office released information about the arrests Tuesday. The shooting happened Friday night.

Deputies said the group was buying drugs on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville when gunfire erupted. No one was hit by the shots.

McCorkel is charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation; Illegal carry of weapons/crime or CDS; and possession of MDMA. Thomas was booked into jail on possession of marijuana over 14 grams and and illegal carry of weapons/crime or CDS charges. Hebert faced possession of Schedule II CDS charges.

Deputies said they watched the group drive away from the scene and stopped the vehicle they were driving.

More arrests are expected.