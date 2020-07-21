Mobile coronavirus testing comes to smaller Livingston Parish communities

ALBANY - Henry Dantzler of Albany is being tested for the coronavirus for a second time.

"I took it once, but I didn't get any results. So I came out to take it again to make sure," Dantzler said.

He was the first to get tested at the mobile testing site at Albany High School Tuesday morning. There was no long line of cars of people there, making it easy for him to get in and out.

"I really thought I was going to show up here and there was going to be a line all down the street and I'd be here for hours. So this was nice," said Heather Hymel, who got tested for coronavirus without leaving her car.

But the turnout was extremely low at this site manned by National Guard troops. Only four people were tested in the three hours it was in operation.

"I know that this area is increasing in numbers," said Brandi Janes, the acting Homeland Security director for Livingston Parish.

She says the parish is making it easier for all people in the parish to be tested for COVID 19.

"It's more rural, people have less access to transportation, and people might not be able to travel as far. We are all worried that there will be a huge spike," Janes said.

The acting homeland security director says the smaller the town, the easier the virus could spread.

"In the smaller communities, they are more close, tight-knit. It's a lot of families living around each other. We want to make sure that if somebody goes out and contracts COVID, that they don't bring it back to their family members", Janes said.



But if there is a spike, Dantzler says it won't include him.

"People ain't taking it seriously, not wearing their masks when they're out in the streets and all, so I wanted to make sure," Dantzler said.

The mobile testing site will be in Albany again Wednesday morning before moving on to other locations next week in Springfield and French Settlement.