Latest Weather Blog
Mizzou Tigers postpone Saturday's game due to positive COVID tests within football program
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou Football announced Wednesday that its Saturday, Nov. 14 Georgia at Missouri game has been postponed due to multiple cases of COVID within the football program.
On its website, team representativesexplained that a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within one position group of the Tigers' football program were consistent with Southeastern Conference (SEC) COVID-19 management requirements for a game cancellation.
Officials say that because Missouri has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Georgia at Missouri game will need to be evaluated.
It went on to say the rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date.
Click here for additional information.
