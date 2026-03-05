68°
Latest Weather Blog
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - No. 2 LSU baseball loses it's second straight game as the Tigers fell to UL-Lafayette 7-2 Wednesday night.
LSU's only scoring play was a two-run homer from Trent Caraway.
The Tigers pitching staff had their own issues as well. LSU used eight pitchers who gave up nine hits, seven earned runs and only struck out nine out of 37 batters faced. The staff was also responsible for three wild pitches.
The defensive issues from Monday carried over to this game as LSU committed three errors. That makes seven errors in their last two games.
Trending News
LSU is back at home this weekend for a series against Sacramento State starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Crawfish industry facing labor shortage due to federal immigration caps, state agriculture...
-
PVC manufacturer Shintech to invest $3.4 billion to upgrade existing Iberville Parish...
-
State Livestock Brand Commission microchips saddles at event in Tangipahoa Parish
-
State insurance commissioner is focusing insurance discounts for fortified roofs
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...