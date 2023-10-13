86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mistakenly released from jail, armed fugitive found hiding out at Slidell hotel

39 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, October 13 2023 Oct 13, 2023 October 13, 2023 3:02 PM October 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Police captured a fugitive Thursday night who's been on the run for months after he was "mistakenly" released from the St. Tammany Parish jail.

The Slidell Police Department said officers stumbled on 40-year-old Donyale James of Folsom while investigating an unrelated call at the Quality Inn on Grantham College Road.  He was found sitting on a bed with a loaded handgun and a "moderate" amount of methamphetamine. 

James was released by mistake from the St. Tammany jail in March 2023, according to police. The department did not elaborate on how that mix-up happened in the first place. 

According to police, James was supposed to be serving sentences for aggravated assault with a firearm, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm
by a convicted felon.

Trending News

James was booked into jail several drug and weapons charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days