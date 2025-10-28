Mississippi River Bridge reopens after shutdown Monday evening continued into Tuesday morning

PORT ALLEN - Both sides of the Mississippi River Bridge were shut down Monday night into Tuesday morning for several hours.

The closure started around 9:15 p.m. Traffic was being diverted to the old Mississippi River Bridge. By 5:40 a.m., the bridge had reopened.

DOTD said a stalled vehicle caused the shutdown, but the Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ that there was a "jumper" at the top of the bridge.

West Baton Rouge Parish officials are investigating, saying that a subject climbed the bridge’s superstructure and refused to come down. By 5:45 a.m., officials said the subject had come down safely.