41°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi man arrested after traveling to Hammond to meet with minor
HAMMOND - Police arrested a man from Picayune, Mississippi after he traveled to Hammond to meet who he assumed to be a minor he was having inappropriate conversations with.
John Mitchell, 19, was arrested Saturday by the Hammond Police Department. The HPD said Mitchell had explicit sexual conversations with someone he believed to be a minor for several days prior to his arrest.
Trending News
When Mitchell arrived to Hammond to meet with the person he was talking to, he was met with HPD detectives. He was arrested for one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Visitation for former President Jimmy Carter begins after six-day state funeral
-
One dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning
-
Livingston Parish hit-and-run suspect in custody
-
Kids get free back-to-school haircuts ahead of their second semester
-
Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeks emergency fosters to protect dogs from freezing...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball beats Auburn
-
LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt,...
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational