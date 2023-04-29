Latest Weather Blog
Missing work order found, drainage ditch to be cleaned
WALKER - A man says he has been dealing with an overgrown drainage ditch for months.
Samuel Abbott lives on Lod Stafford Road in Walker. He filed a work order with the Department of Public works on Jan. 19 to clean the lateral drainage ditch on his property. Months later, the ditch isn't any cleaner and when it rains water continues to flood his property.
"Every time it rains it's just washing my yard out," said Abbott.
The weeds growing in the drainage ditch are a couple feet high. Abbott says he often sees snakes and other critters in there.
Lately, the overgrown ditch has been a big problem for Abbott, since the drainage ditch is doing anything but draining. This week, he sent video to 2 On You Side explaining how "the parish will not clean the ditch." In the video, his property is filling with water following a rain storm.
He fears he's been forgotten and wants his problem taken care of. Turns out, he wasn't far off from that theory.
Public Works tells 2 On Your Side a foreman visited Abbott's property Tuesday afternoon. It admits, it misplaced the work order because DPW has been tied up doing drainage work in Suburban Acres, a neighborhood that's been the focus of a number of 2 On Your Side reports.
Public Works says the foreman found a culvert on Abbott's property to be too small. It was installed during the previous administration. Public Works is looking to replace the culvert, but will first need to perform an engineer hydraulic study before it can be done.
Abbott has been picturing a weed-free drainage ditch and a yard that remains in-tact.
"If they come out today to take care of it, I'll be the happiest man in Livingston Parish," he said.
Work is expected to begin soon.
