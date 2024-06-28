80°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing New Orleans man found, being taken to hospital for evaluation after Silver Alert issued
NEW ORLEANS - State police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Orleans Parish man after he was found Friday morning and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The man had been last seen leaving his home Thursday evening. He was later located early Friday morning and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
