Missing New Orleans man found, being taken to hospital for evaluation after Silver Alert issued

3 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - State police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Orleans Parish man after he was found Friday morning and taken to a hospital for evaluation. 

The man had been last seen leaving his home Thursday evening. He was later located early Friday morning and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 

