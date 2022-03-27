71°
Missing Lake Charles man, 82, found dead in pond near home
LAKE CHARLES - A missing 82-year-old man was found dead in a pond near his home Saturday afternoon.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Paul Allen Brown Sr. was found "deceased in a pond nearby his residence" in Lake Charles that afternoon. Foul play is not suspected.
The Calcasieu Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
State Police initially issued a Silver Alert for Brown on Saturday morning, saying he left his home at around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen walking along LA 14 before his disappearance.
