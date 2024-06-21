Missing Kinder man found safe

*** LA State police reported Mr. Badon has been located and is safe. ***



ALLEN PARISH - Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man out of Kinder Thursday.

70- year-old Hank Lee Badon was last seen on June 19, 2024 traveling south on US 165. He left his residence at 508 1st Ave in Kinder to travel to the gas station at 708 1st Ave.

He never returned home and has not been heard from since. Mr. Badon suffers from a medical condition that impairs his judgement.

Badon is a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 185 lbs. When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, dark pants, and a camouflaged baseball cap.

He was last seen driving his red 2007 Ford Fusion displaying Louisiana license plate 855GIR. It has a small spoiler on the rear trunk.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Badon should immediately contact the Kinder Police Department at 337-738-2600 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Kinder Police Department.