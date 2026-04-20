DOTD recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week, urges drivers to slow down

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana transportation officials are reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a press conference to recognize the week, which runs April 20-24. This year's theme is "Safe actions save lives."

In 2023, there were 818 fatal crashes in work zones nationwide, resulting in 899 deaths. Of those, 176 were pedestrians.

In Louisiana, 13 people were killed in work zones in 2024.

"Work zones are active workplaces, and the men and women serving there deserve to return home safely at the end of each day," DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet said. "Every driver has a responsibility to slow down, stay alert and make safe decisions behind the wheel — simple safe actions will save lives."

Ledet said drivers can sign up for MyDOTD and 511LA to receive email and text alerts about upcoming work zones. Hands-free travel apps such as Louisiana 511 or Waze are also available.

DOTD is also providing in-cab safety alerts and advisories to commercial drivers through Fleetworthy, formerly Drivewyze. "There is no substitute for attentive driving, but these new tools help keep both motorists and workers safe," Ledet said.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges said a moment of inattention in a work zone can change lives forever. "Work zone safety starts with the driver, and one safe decision can prevent a tragedy," Hodges said.

Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the governor's representative for highway safety, said road construction workers and first responders are on the front lines of making lives safer. "We owe it to them to make sure they get to 'Home Sweet Home' at the end of the day as much as the rest of us," Freeman said.

DOTD is encouraging the public to participate in Go Orange Day on April 22 by wearing orange to show support for work zone safety. Participants can share their support on social media using the hashtags #GoOrange4Safety and #NWZAW or email photos to dotdpi@la.gov.