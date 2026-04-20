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Gonzales woman dies after being hit along La. 44, State Police say
GALVEZ — A Gonzales woman walking along La. 44 died after being struck by a pickup truck, State Police said Monday.
Jacqueline Merritt, 20, was hit Sunday night by a Chevrolet Silverado while walking in the southbound lane, troopers said. A Dodge Ram then hit the Chevy.
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The crash occurred near the intersection of La. 44 and Villa Court North.
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