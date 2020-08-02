90°
MISSING: Deputies search for missing male last seen at Denham Springs trailer park

Sunday, August 02 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are asking the community to help in the search of a missing boy.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook about Ryder Bishop, who was deemed missing Sunday afternoon.

Bishop is a white male, who is 5'6" tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Bishop was last seen early morning Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Ashley Heights trailer park off of Buddy Ellis Road. 

According to authorities, Bishop is still believed to be in Livingston Parish. 

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. 

