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Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Monroe

1 hour 51 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 5:21 AM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE - Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Missing Child Advisory for a 10-year-old in Ouachita Parish.

Jabari Mackey was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his family's home on Barbara Drive in Monroe, according to the State Police alert.

Mackey is a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Mackey is traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

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Anyone with information on Mackey's whereabouts is urged to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 329-1200, or dial 911.

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