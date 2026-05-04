Missing child advisory issued for two Catahoula Parish children missing since Sunday night

SICILY ISLAND — Louisiana State Police have issued a missing child advisory for two children in Catahoula Parish.

The notice was issued on Monday morning on behalf of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office after 7-year-old Autumn Carlisle and 15-year-old Chyain Carlisle were discovered missing from their Gasline Road in Sicily Island on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

LSP received a request to issue an advisory at 3 a.m. on Monday.

Autumn is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4’5”; her weight and clothing description are unknown. Chyain is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’8” and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown, LSP added.

The two are believed to be traveling in a 2014 black Nissan Altima bearing Texas license plate XHR1686.

Anyone with information about the children is asked to call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 744-5411.