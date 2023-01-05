68°
Missing Baker teen found safe Thursday
UPDATE: Police said Thursday afternoon that Kyle Tackno was found safe.
BAKER - Police are searching for a teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen on Tuesday around 1 p.m.. He is described as being 5'8" and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and police say he may possibly be in the Sherwood Meadows area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000, ext. 1.
